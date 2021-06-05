Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.29

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.18. Qudian shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 6,533 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

