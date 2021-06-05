Quantis Network Achieves Market Cap of $14,272.51 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $14,272.51 and $157.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00067459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00297964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00244663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.01146212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,973.63 or 1.00274508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.