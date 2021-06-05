Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $186,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 466,977 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.