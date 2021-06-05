Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Raised by Analyst

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.