Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

