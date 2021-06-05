Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $279.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $323.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Carvana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its stake in Carvana by 35.0% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $9,184,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $7,476,823.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,050 shares of company stock worth $307,442,746. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.