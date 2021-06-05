PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.33.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $110.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PVH by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.