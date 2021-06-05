PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

PVH stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

