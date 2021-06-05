Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.41.

Shares of PGM stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$663.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

