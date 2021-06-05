ProxyNode Hits One Day Volume of $428.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $66,352.10 and approximately $428.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00519218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.81 or 0.01435947 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 183,663,352 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

