Privia Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) Quiet Period To End on June 8th

Privia Health Group’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 8th. Privia Health Group had issued 19,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $448,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

