Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.56.

MKTX stock opened at $450.23 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

