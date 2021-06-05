Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $26,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 711,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after buying an additional 391,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

