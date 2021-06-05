Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,477 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of 3D Systems worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

DDD stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

