Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

