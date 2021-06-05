Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 704.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of RingCentral worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $246.74 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -986.96 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,745.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $1,725,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,140,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $13,490,730. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.