Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 86,739 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Tempur Sealy International worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

