Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 1,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $57.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

