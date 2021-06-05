Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $118.60.

