Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

