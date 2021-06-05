Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.40. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

