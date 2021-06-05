Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TOT opened at $48.57 on Friday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Total Se will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

