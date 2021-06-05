Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

