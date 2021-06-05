PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

