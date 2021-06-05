Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,087 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $321.92 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

