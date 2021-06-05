Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

PLUG opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

