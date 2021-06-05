Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 480.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Plug Power worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $30.58 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

