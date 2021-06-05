PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 6.2%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.07. 25,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,768,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

