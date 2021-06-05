Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 3,753 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.