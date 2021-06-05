Pitcairn Co. Invests $234,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $357.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.