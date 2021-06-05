Pitcairn Co. Invests $221,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $194.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

