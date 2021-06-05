Pitcairn Co. Has $322,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.