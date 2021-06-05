Pitcairn Co. Has $257,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 126,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.