Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,080,000 after acquiring an additional 337,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $219.26 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $226.18. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

