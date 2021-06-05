PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits One Day Volume of $4,458.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $4,458.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,579,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

