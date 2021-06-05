Piper Sandler Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $525.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.81.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

