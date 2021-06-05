Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFT. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.