Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits One Day Volume of $250.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,667.80 or 1.00089715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.63 or 0.01099093 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.20 or 0.00521324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00387198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00083128 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,055,350 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

