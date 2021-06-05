Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Pharvaris B.V. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $650.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth about $98,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

