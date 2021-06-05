Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $62,531.43 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58.

PSNL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 394,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,175. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

