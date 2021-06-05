Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

