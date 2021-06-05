Pendle Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $581.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00067745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00296787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00246430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.42 or 0.01155459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,964.80 or 0.99793943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

