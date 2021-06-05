Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.84 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $36.84 million and $31,857.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 262.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,969,116 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

