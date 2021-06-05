Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

PSO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 139,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.1885 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $9,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

