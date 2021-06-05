Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 617,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

