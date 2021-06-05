Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 17,014 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 466,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Patriot National Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 11.85% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.