Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 17,014 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.
About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.