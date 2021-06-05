Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $426,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

