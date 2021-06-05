Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 70,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,050,693 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 258,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

