Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

