PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $64.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.66 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.42-0.36) EPS.

NYSE:PD opened at $35.36 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

